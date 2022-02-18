Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Sweden's Karlsson out of women's 30km race; Olympics-Winter sports 'superpower' Norway set golden record at Beijing Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Sweden's Karlsson out of women's 30km race

Frida Karlsson has not been included in Sweden's team for Sunday's 30km freestyle race, the final cross-country skiing competition of the Beijing Olympics, as she needs to take time to recover, the Swedish team said on Friday. Karlsson, who is currently sixth in the World Cup standings, has struggled to find her best form in Beijing, collapsing after finishing fifth in the opening skiathlon race and finishing 12th in the 10km classic.

Olympics-Winter sports 'superpower' Norway set golden record at Beijing Games

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe won the men's biathlon 15km mass start to claim their 15th gold medal at the Beijing Games on Friday, a Winter Olympics record achieved due to the country's high level of professionalism across the board. With two cross-country skiing races left, Norway already has victories in the biathlon, ski jumping, Nordic combined, speed skating, cross-country and freestyle skiing, so no-one could accuse them of being one-trick ponies.

Kremlin disagrees with IOC president Bach's assessment on skater Valieva

The Kremlin said on Friday it disagreed with Olympic chief Thomas Bach's assessment of events surrounding Russian teenage skater Kamila Valieva, after the International Olympic Committee president hit out at her entourage. The 15-year-old skater tumbled to fourth place in the women's singles event at the Beijing Olympics as a doping scandal continued to swirl, with Bach saying it had been "chilling" to witness Valieva crumble under pressure.

Olympics-Curling-Gushue triumphs on Games return as Canada win bronze in men's event

Brad Gushue walked away with a medal on his return to the Olympic stage after leading Canada to victory over the United States to win bronze in the men's curling competition at the National Aquatics Centre on Friday. Canada's shrewd style of play managed to contain their opponents' exuberance and they sealed the 8-5 victory after U.S. skip John Shuster, the reigning Olympic champion, gave up a steal of two in the ninth end and his team fell three points behind.

Taiwan rebukes China for using Games to push 'political propaganda'

Taiwan's government rebuked China on Friday for using the Beijing Winter Olympics to assert its sovereignty claims over the island, saying the country had "cast a shadow" over the peaceful spirit of the event to spread "propaganda". China views self-governed Taiwan as its own territory, and it competes at the Olympics and most other international sports events as "Chinese Taipei" at Beijing's insistence.

Athletics-Britain stripped of Olympic 4x100m medal as CAS upholds Ujah doping violation

Britain has been stripped of its Olympic silver medal in the men's 4x100m relay in Tokyo last August after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Chijindu Ujah's anti-doping violation on Friday. Ujah has been provisionally suspended since Ostarine and S-23 -- both substances prohibited by world anti-doping organisation WADA -- were detected in his A and B samples following the final.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Germany's Nolte leaves veterans playing catch-up at halftime of two-woman race

Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi powered ahead in the first two rounds of the women's bobsleigh in Yanqing on Friday, with only compatriots Mariama Jamanka and Alexandra Burghardt keeping within half a second of their scorching runs. It's 23-year-old Nolte's first Olympic outing, but she showed her mettle in forging ahead of competitors with at least ten medals between them, with a time of 2:02.05 after two runs.

Olympics-Gu's sweeping win helps China extend medal record

China 'snow princess' Eileen Gu's dominant win in the halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics on Friday added to the country's best ever gold medal tally at a Winter Games, with freestyle skiing accounting for half of the hosts' podium-topping finishes. With eight golds and 14 medals in all, China showed a huge improvement from four years ago in Pyeongchang, where they only took home one gold. Aided by Gu's two wins, in Big Air and halfpipe, the country are level with the United States in third place for gold medals, with just days left in the Games.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Switzerland claim top two spots in men's ski cross

First-time Olympian Ryan Regez of Switzerland dominated the final men's ski cross race to win gold on Friday at the Beijing Games, while fellow Swiss skier Alex Fiva claimed silver. Regez led from the start, zooming over the technical section at the start of the course and pumping his long legs to put plenty of distance between himself and the rest of the pack.

Doping-Nigeria's Okagbare banned for 10 years by AIU for doping at Tokyo Olympics

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been banned for 10 years for doping in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics and refusing to co-operate with the investigation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday, effectively ending her career. Okagbare, who won silver in the long jump at the Beijing 2008 Games, was provisionally suspended last year after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances before the Tokyo Olympics and later hit with three separate anti-doping charges.

