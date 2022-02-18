India beat West Indies by eight runs in second T20I, seal series

India beat West Indies by 8 runs in the second T20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series here on Friday.

India posted a challenging 186 for five against the West Indies after being put in to bat.

Virat Kohli (52) and Rishabh Pant (52 not out) scored half-centuries for the hosts while Roston Chase took three wickets for the Caribbean side. Nicholas Pooran (62 off 41) and Rovman Powell (68 not out off 36) kept the West Indies in the run chase but eventually ended at 178 for three in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: India: 186 for 5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 52 not out, Virat Kohli 52; Roston Chase 3/25). West Indies 178/3 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 62; Rovman Powell 68 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/29).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)