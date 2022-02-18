Ind vs WI, 2nd T20I: Did well to take it as deep as we can, says Pollard

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by India in the second T20I of the three-match series here at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant's quality knocks were backed up by a spirited bowling performance at the death by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel as India defeated West Indies by eight runs in the second T20I.

"He (Powell) was phenomenal today. His partnership with Pooran almost got us over the line. We did well to take it as deep as we can. We can look at different ways as to how we could have gotten those 8 runs. At the end of it, we can look at so many ways," said Pollard after the game. "He (Chase) has bowled well. He came in and showed us something. Again he delivered for us. We can't just call batters out. Was a very good game. We sort of rectified our mistakes from the previous games," he added.

Chasing 187, West Indies openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers put on 34 runs for the first wicket, however, this stand was finally broken in the sixth over by Yuzvendra Chahal as he dismissed Mayers (9). Soon after, Ravi Bishnoi struck in his very first over to dismiss King (22) and the visitors were reduced to 59/2, still needing 128 runs to win from 69 balls. Pooran and Rovman Powell kept West Indies in the chase as the duo mixed caution with aggression and after 15 overs, the Windies' score read 124/2, needing 63 runs to win from 30 balls. Pooran (62) finally departed in the penultimate over on the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with the Windies needing 28 runs to win from nine balls. This wicket brought an end to the 100-run stand for the third wicket.

In the second-last over of the game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded just four runs and as a result, the visitors were required to score 25 runs in the final over to win the game. Harshal Patel managed to hold his nerve and in the end, India registered a win. With this win, India has gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, and the final match will now be played on Sunday at the same venue. (ANI)

