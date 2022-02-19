Left Menu

Serie A: Juventus held by Torino in derby

The Derby della Mole ended with only the second draw in 10 visits from Torino. Juventus did not capitalise on the early goal from Matthijs De Ligt as Andrea Belotti struck a second-half equaliser for the visitors in the Serie A on Friday.

The Derby della Mole ended with only the second draw in 10 visits from Torino. Juventus did not capitalise on the early goal from Matthijs De Ligt as Andrea Belotti struck a second-half equaliser for the visitors in the Serie A on Friday. With this draw, Juventus now has 47 points from the 26 matches played and are in the 4th position on the league table while Torino sit on 10th with 33 points.

Juventus remained compact in the opening exchanges of the game. In the 11th minute, a swift passing exchange set Adrien Rabiot racing in on goal. The Frenchman drilled his shot just wide of the far post. Two minutes later, Juventus took the lead. Juan Cuadrado's deep cross from a corner was met by Matthijs De Ligt, who powered his header home at the far post.

Juventus took confidence from the opening goal and twice tested Vanja Milinkovic Savic. First, Paulo Dybala pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area and his shot was parried. On the follow up, Morata was also denied by the Toro keeper. The second half began similarly to the first, with Mandragora testing Szczesny with a shot from inside the penalty area. Neither team had much chance to express their creative side as tackling dominated the game. That was until 62 minutes, when Brekalo cut back a cross from the bye-line, which was met by Belotti. The Torino captain's shot beat Szczesny to level the score.

Arthur and Moise Kean were thrown on by Allegri as Juventus looked to hit late, as they have often done against their city rivals. There wasn't to be any last-minute drama this time, however, as the match finished 1-1. (ANI)

