Left Menu

Motor racing-Andretti apply for F1 team entry in 2024

He is awaiting the FIA's determination." Michael Andretti has interests in IndyCar, the electric Formula E and Extreme E series as well as sportscars.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 09:10 IST
Motor racing-Andretti apply for F1 team entry in 2024

U.S. motor racing entrepreneur Michael Andretti has applied to launch a new Formula One team starting from 2024, his father Mario Andretti said on Friday. The younger Andretti, a former IndyCar champion and grand prix racer, had been in takeover talks with the owners of Sauber, who run the Alfa Romeo team, but said in November last year that "control issues" led to a collapse of negotiations.

"Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024," Mario Andretti, the 1978 Formula One world champion, wrote on Twitter. "His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination."

Michael Andretti has interests in IndyCar, the electric Formula E and Extreme E series as well as sportscars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
4
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022