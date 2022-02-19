Left Menu

Venkatesh Iyer is a mature cricketer, he reads situation really well, says Pant

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant said young batter Venkatesh Iyer is a mature cricketer, who reads the situation very well.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-02-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 09:21 IST
Venkatesh Iyer is a mature cricketer, he reads situation really well, says Pant
Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant said young batter Venkatesh Iyer is a mature cricketer, who reads the situation very well. India defeated West Indies by eight runs in the second T20I of the three-match series here at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Pant (52) and Venkatesh Iyer (33) had played crucial knocks to help India post 186/5 in the 20 overs in the second T2oI. "When you come down the order, you know the situation. He (Iyer) is someone who reads the situation really well. We talked about keeping it simple and not trying too many things. The plan was simple, see the ball, hit the ball," said Pant in the post-match press conference.

"He (Iyer) is a mature cricketer. He used to play down the order for MP. Yes, in the IPL he is opening, but we can't be thinking too much about that. In the Indian team, we are just trying to find different positions for different people. "We are focusing on giving chances to everyone, where we see them fit for the team. And we are trying to take it forward from there," he added.

West Indies needed 25 runs in the last over and Rovman Powell whacked two sixes in the third and fourth delivery. However, Harshal Patel kept his calm and took India home. "After getting hit for two sixes, the talk was to try bowling outside off, but then he ultimately backed himself. There's obviously pressure in the game, but as individuals, we tend to not think too much and just focus on our skill rather than thinking too much," said Pant.

The India wicket-keeper batter also said the team is looking to explore as many options as possible when asked about whether they were considering Harshal as the designated death bowling option. "There's still time for the World Cup, so the plan is to try out as many options and create as many positions as possible. So we're trying too many options, whatever seems right for the team would be decided," said Pant.

With this win, India has gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and the final T20I will be played on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
4
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022