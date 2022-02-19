Left Menu

Italy's Berrettini advances to Rio Open quarterfinals

Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy beat Brazils Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-7 6, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the rain-plagued Rio Open clay-court tournament.The match that was initially scheduled for Thursday evening, but ended only minutes before Saturday began in Rio de Janeiro.I had two match points in the second set, but Thiago was strong, the sixth-ranked Berrettini said, remembering of a moment of the match that took place seven hours before he could play the last points.

Matteo Berrettini Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the rain-plagued Rio Open clay-court tournament.

The match was initially scheduled for Thursday evening but ended only minutes before Saturday began in Rio de Janeiro.

"I had two match points in the second set, but Thiago was strong," the sixth-ranked Berrettini said, remembering a moment of the match that took place seven hours before he could play the last points. "Here I am near midnight, playing. You have to be strong mentally." The last round-of-16 match was expected to finish early Saturday. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz led Argenina's Federico Delbonis 5-4 when the match was interrupted due to rain.

Rain also forced organizers to postpone two quarterfinal clashes for Saturday, with Argentina's Diego Schwartzman set to face Spain's Pablo Andujar, and Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic to play Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

