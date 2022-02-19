Sports News Roundup: Baseball-MLB postpones start of Spring Training as labor dispute continues; Olympics-Sport & Rights Alliance urges IOC to act on human rights abuses and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-MLB postpones start of Spring Training as labor dispute continues

Major League Baseball on Friday said it would postpone the start of Spring Training games until at least March 5 due to an ongoing labor dispute with its players. Little progress has been made toward a new collective bargaining agreement since the league locked the players out in early December. Spring training games had been slated to begin on Feb. 26.

Olympics-Sport & Rights Alliance urges IOC to act on human rights abuses

The Sport & Rights Alliance on Friday requested a meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach to discuss what it said were human rights abuses at the Beijing Winter Games, including the doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. Valieva, 15, was cleared to compete by the Court of Arbitration for Sport despite testing positive for a banned substance in December, but the youngster's Olympic dreams ended in tears when she finished fourth in the women's single event.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Mixed team event called off for Saturday

High winds forced organisers to call off the Alpine mixed team parallel race on Saturday, the penultimate day of the Beijing Winter Games. In the last Alpine skiing event of the Games, which was only added to the Olympic programme at the last Games in 2018, 15 teams of six men and women are due to compete in a series of parallel slaloms.

Kremlin disagrees with IOC president Bach's assessment on skater Valieva

The Kremlin said on Friday it disagreed with Olympic chief Thomas Bach's assessment of events surrounding Russian teenage skater Kamila Valieva, after the International Olympic Committee president hit out at her entourage. The 15-year-old skater tumbled to fourth place in the women's singles event at the Beijing Olympics as a doping scandal continued to swirl, with Bach saying it had been "chilling" to witness Valieva crumble under pressure.

Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama

The faltering performance of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in Thursday night's long-form routine drew an audience of 10.3 million to NBCUniversal's Olympic television and digital broadcasts, according to network figures. The U.S. primetime replay of the skating competition brought in 1.4 million more viewers than the previous night's Olympics coverage, NBC said.

Athletics-Britain stripped of Tokyo Olympics 4x100m silver as CAS upholds Ujah doping violation

Britain has been stripped of its Olympic silver medal in the men's 4x100m relay in Tokyo last August after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Chijindu Ujah's anti-doping rule violation on Friday. Ujah has been provisionally suspended since Ostarine and S-23 -- both substances prohibited by world anti-doping organisation WADA -- were detected in his A and B samples following the final.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Braving freezing wind, New Zealand's Porteous blasts to halfpipe gold

Facing gusts of freezing wind, Nico Porteous won in the freeski halfpipe final at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, as members of New Zealand's team broke into a traditional haka to celebrate the country's first ever men's gold at the Winter Games. Defending champion David Wise of the United States settled for silver.

NBA-Ginobili, Whalen headline 2022 Hall of Fame finalists

Four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili and three-time WNBA champion Lindsay Whalen were among the six players named as finalists for entry into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday. Ginobili spent all 16 years of his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs where he was a two-time All-Star and won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2008.

Olympics-Beijing 2022 reports no new COVID cases on Feb 18

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Saturday that no new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 18.

Olympics-Figure skating-American LeDuc makes history as first non-binary Winter Olympian

Timothy LeDuc made history on Friday as the first openly non-binary Olympian to compete in the Winter Games, and the American pairs figure skater hopes to pave the way for others to enter the sport without being bound by gender stereotypes. Competing in a discipline where the traditional male-female dynamic is usually unabashedly on full display had been a challenge for LeDuc as well as pairs partner Ashley Cain-Gribble, who has spoken about being "body shamed" as a taller-than-average female skater.

