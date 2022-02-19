Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Sweden's Karlsson out of women's 30km race; Olympics-Alpine skiing-Mixed team event postponed until Sunday and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Sweden's Karlsson out of women's 30km race

Frida Karlsson has not been included in Sweden's team for Sunday's 30km freestyle race, the final cross-country skiing competition of the Beijing Olympics, as she needs to take time to recover, the Swedish team said on Friday. Karlsson, who is currently sixth in the World Cup standings, has struggled to find her best form in Beijing, collapsing after finishing fifth in the opening skiathlon race and finishing 12th in the 10km classic.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Mixed team event postponed until Sunday

High winds have forced organisers to postpone Saturday's Alpine mixed team parallel race until Sunday, the final day of the Beijing Winter Games. In the last Alpine skiing event of the Games, which was only added to the Olympic programme at the last Games in 2018, 15 teams of six men and women are due to compete in a series of parallel slaloms.

Olympics-Ice hockey-ROC look to retain title while Finns seek golden first

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will try to bring their turbulent Beijing Games to a triumphant finish in the men's ice hockey final on Sunday when the defending champions face off against Finland. A doping storm engulfing 15-year-old ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva has enveloped that sport along with the entire Winter Olympics.

Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama

The faltering performance of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in Thursday night's long-form routine drew an audience of 10.3 million to NBCUniversal's Olympic television and digital broadcasts, according to network figures. The U.S. primetime replay of the skating competition brought in 1.4 million more viewers than the previous night's Olympics coverage, NBC said.

Taiwan rebukes China for using Games to push 'political propaganda'

Taiwan's government rebuked China on Friday for using the Beijing Winter Olympics to assert its sovereignty claims over the island, saying the country had "cast a shadow" over the peaceful spirit of the event to spread "propaganda". China views self-governed Taiwan as its own territory, and it competes at the Olympics and most other international sports events as "Chinese Taipei" at Beijing's insistence.

Exclusive-Olympics-China's long, strange Olympic hockey trip ends, next stop uncertain

China's unlikely Olympic ice hockey journey, one of the biggest curiosities of the Beijing Games, ended with four losses in four matches, temporary citizenships, and an uncertain future. The home team relied entirely on a roster of players from the Kunlun Red Star franchise in Russia's top league and its core of 15 foreign-born players. They logged almost all of the ice time and kept the team competitive, but fuelled constant questions about their citizenship, which they mostly avoided.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Canada's Kripps keeps the four-man a three-bob race as Germany leads at halfway

Germany's bobsleigh aces edged ahead in the first act of the four-man event on Saturday, but formidable runs from Justin Kripps' team kept the Canadians within touching distance going into Sunday's finale. The German team behind pilot Johannes Lochner came close to perfection with their first run, but the 'Ice Kaiser' Franceso Friedrich and crew came roaring back in their second run on a bitterly cold morning in the Yanqing hills 74 kilometres northwest of Beijing.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Braving freezing wind, New Zealand's Porteous blasts to halfpipe gold

Facing gusts of freezing wind, Nico Porteous won in the freeski halfpipe final at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, as members of New Zealand's team broke into a traditional haka to celebrate the country's first ever men's gold at the Winter Games. Defending champion David Wise of the United States settled for silver.

Olympics-Organisers scramble as weather disrupts penultimate day

Organisers scrambled to reorganise the Alpine mixed team parallel race for the final day of the Beijing Olympics after high winds on Saturday forced the competition to be postponed. Team officials and organisers agreed to hold the event, which is only its second edition, on Sunday at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) despite several teams being scheduled to fly home.

Olympics-Figure skating-American LeDuc makes history as first non-binary Winter Olympian

Timothy LeDuc made history on Friday as the first openly non-binary Olympian to compete in the Winter Games, and the American pairs figure skater hopes to pave the way for others to enter the sport without being bound by gender stereotypes. Competing in a discipline where the traditional male-female dynamic is usually unabashedly on full display had been a challenge for LeDuc as well as pairs partner Ashley Cain-Gribble, who has spoken about being "body shamed" as a taller-than-average female skater.

