This is just the beginning, says Sachin Tendulkar as Mumbai set to host 2023 IOC session

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said he is hopeful that one day India will host the Olympics. Sachin's remarks came after India on Saturday won the right to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session in Mumbai in an unopposed race, during the 139th IOC Session in Beijing, China.

"A healthy nation is a happy nation. Sports play a key role in keeping society healthy, and the Olympics have been at the forefront of sports movements worldwide. It's wonderful to know that Mumbai will be hosting the 2023 IOC session. This is a proud moment for India. Several sportspersons-- past and present--have inspired India's Olympic dreams. Major Dhyanchand, Milkha Singh and others like them made us dream and believe about reaching the pinnacle of the sport. IOC 2023 Mumbai will be a tribute to all their legendary contributions," said Sachin in a statement on Twitter. "This is just the beginning. There will come a day when India will host the Olympics. Hearty congratulations to the efforts of @WeAreTeamIndia - Nita Ambani, Abhinav Bindra, Anurag Thakur, and Dr Narinder Batra. Their role in fuelling the Olympic movement is commendable," stated further.

The decision confirms India will be hosting this prestigious IOC meeting for the first time since 1983, in what is set to be the start of a new era of engagement between India's youthful population and the Olympic Movement. An Indian delegation, comprising Nita Ambani, the first woman to be elected as an IOC member from India, and including Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, and India's first individual Olympic gold medallist (Beijing 2008, shooting) Abhinav Bindra, presented a compelling case during the 139th IOC Session, held alongside the ongoing Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The session, to be held in the summer of 2023, will be hosted at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members.

It discusses and decides on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, the election of IOC members and office bearers and election of the host city of the Olympics. (ANI)

