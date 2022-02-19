Left Menu

Cricket-Rohit Sharma named India's permanent test captain

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been named India's permanent test captain, India's cricket board (BCCI) announced on Saturday, weeks after Virat Kohli resigned following their series defeat in South Africa. Rohit is now India's captain across all three formats after he was earlier given the white ball captaincy.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:33 IST
Cricket-Rohit Sharma named India's permanent test captain
Rohit Sharma Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been named India's permanent test captain, India's cricket board (BCCI) announced on Saturday, weeks after Virat Kohli resigned following their series defeat in South Africa.

Rohit is now India's captain across all three formats after he was earlier given the white ball captaincy. India plays Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 internationals starting on Thursday, before the two-test series next month.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been named vice-captain. Batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped from the Test squad, selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022