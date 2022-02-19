Cricket-Rohit Sharma named India's permanent test captain

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been named India's permanent test captain, India's cricket board (BCCI) announced on Saturday, weeks after Virat Kohli resigned following their series defeat in South Africa.

Rohit is now India's captain across all three formats after he was earlier given the white ball captaincy. India plays Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 internationals starting on Thursday, before the two-test series next month.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been named vice-captain. Batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped from the Test squad, selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma told reporters.

