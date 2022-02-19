Motor racing-Andretti apply for F1 team entry in 2024

U.S. motor racing entrepreneur Michael Andretti has applied to enter a new team in Formula One from 2024 and has already tied up with a power unit partner, his father Mario Andretti said on Friday.

Andretti's application, if successful, would make Andretti Global the sport's third U.S.-owned squad after Haas and Williams, which was acquired by Dorilton Capital in 2020. "His (Michael Andretti's) entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination," Mario Andretti, the 1978 world champion, wrote on Twitter.

He subsequently told the Indianapolis Star in an interview that the team would be based in England with its cars built in Indianapolis and already had a power unit deal in place, but declined to name the manufacturer. "They're far enough along that, if they get the approval to be added to the 10 teams that exist in F1, they're ready to go the next day and put everything in place," Andretti told the paper.

Michael Andretti, a former IndyCar champion who briefly raced in F1 for McLaren, had been in talks to buy the Alfa Romeo team, but said in November that "control issues" had led to a collapse in negotiations. He already has interests in IndyCar, the electric Formula E and Extreme E series as well as sportscars.

His application coincides with a surge in popularity for F1 in the U.S., driven largely by Netflix show 'Drive to Survive'. The country will have at least two races on the calendar for the next five years in Austin and Miami, which is set to make its debut this year as part of a 10-year deal.

There has also been talk of a third race in Las Vegas. American companies have also been stepping up their involvement in F1, whose commercial rights were bought by U.S.-based Liberty Media in 2017.

But F1 has had limited success welcoming new teams. The three new teams that entered the sport in 2010 under a proposed cost cap - Lotus Racing, HRT and Virgin Racing - all failed, their time in F1 spent at the back of the field.

Haas, which debuted in 2016 and sources its power unit and a number of other parts from Ferrari, have been the exception. There is now a cost-cap in place, while F1 has set an entry fee of $200 million for new teams.

"They're all set," said Mario Andretti in the interview with the Indianapolis Star. "They're going in with their eyes wide-open with all the prerequisites."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)