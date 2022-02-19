Left Menu

First-ever semifinal in sight as Jamshedpur look to continue streak

Chennaiyin played under interim boss Sabir Pasha for the first time in their last game, eking out a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC, meaning their semifinal hopes are all but over.The boys showed character in the last game.

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 19-02-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:55 IST
First-ever semifinal in sight as Jamshedpur look to continue streak
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Brazil

There will be no shortage of confidence when Jamshedpur FC take on Chennaiyin FC with their eyes firmly locked on the top of the table and keeping their neighbours on their toes, in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Jamshedpur are third in the points table having 28 points from 15 games, one behind table-toppers Hyderabad FC and second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan, both of whom play on Saturday. Hyderabad have played a game more while ATKMB are level on the number of games played with Jamshedpur.

The Owen Coyle-coached side have won their last two fixtures and will be gunning for a hattrick of wins against a ragged Chennaiyin side who have not won a match in their last five engagements. Chennaiyin played under interim boss Sabir Pasha for the first time in their last game, eking out a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC, meaning their semifinal hopes are all but over.

''The boys showed character in the last game. It is always difficult after conceding five goals and then to comeback after going down by two goals. They have to carry the momentum forward. ''It will be a tough match and in three days. But the boys will give a real fight,'' said Pasha ahead of the game.

''Jamshedpur are a very good side, both in attack and defence. We need to improve our game against them. They have some dangerous players who can hurt us,'' he added when asked about their upcoming opponents.

Jamshedpur are on the cusp of making the semifinals for the first time in the ISL. The Red Miners are well placed to make the cut after winning five of their last six matches and would want to further assert their dominance with a win against Chennaiyin.

Greg Stewart has found his goalscoring boots, scoring a brace in a row in the last two games. Daniel Chima Chukwu also provided an assist to add to his three goals in three games since joining them and together the duo have shown fine form. Ritwik Das has also flourished under Coyle and with Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia in defence, the team is looking like one of the hot contenders this season. The last time the two sides met, Chennaiyin won 1-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022