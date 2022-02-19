Rohit Sharma named as new Test captain of India; Rahane, Pujara dropped from two-match series against Sri Lanka

The All India Senior-Selection Committee on Saturday announced Team India's squad for the home Test series against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the new Test captain of the Indian men's team while veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped from the Sri Lanka series.

Washington Sundar and KL Rahul are ruled out of Sri Lanka T20 and Test series unless they recover early, said Chetan Sharma, Chairman, All India Senior-Selection Committee. Ravichandran Ashwin is subject to fitness as well. Axar Patel is still recovering in rehab and might get fit by 2nd Test match said, Chetan Sharma. Earlier this week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a new schedule for India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

The tour was supposed to start with the two-match Test, but now will begin with T20Is, with the first match being played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on February 24. The second and third T20Is will take place in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27. Following the T20I series, the teams will play two Tests, which form a part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Mohali will host the first Test from March 4 to 8, while the second Test will be played in Bengaluru from March 12 to 16.

The first Test will be former captain Virat Kohli's 100th Test match, while the second Test will be a day/night affair. India's Test squad for SL series: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep, Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar. (ANI)

