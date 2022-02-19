Gujarat take first innings lead; MP fight back

Gujarat took a 57-run first innings lead in the Elite A group Ranji Trophy game against Madhya Pradesh here on Saturday, but the central team fought back in their second essay.

Having shot out Madhya Pradesh for 274 in their first essay, Gujarat managed to post 331, courtesy a vital 54 by Karan Patel, who hit 10 boundaries and equally important 32 by Roosh Kalaria.

Gujarat was trailing by just 30 runs when they resumed their innings, and it was Karan Patel, who added 14 runs to his overnight score. Kalaria also frustrated the MP bowlers, hammering six boundaries and when he fell Gujarat had already gone past MPs first innings total.

The number 10 and number 11 batters -- Arzan Nagwaswalla (18) and Siddharth Desai (23 not out) also chipped in with vital contributions as they added 41 runs for the last wicket and rubbed salt on the opposition wounds.

In the second essay, Shubham Sharma (70 not out), the top-scorer of the first innings, once again stood tall for MP and hammered a decent Gujarat attack into submission.

After MP lost openers cheaply, Sharma and the experienced campaigner Rajat Patidar (53, 8x4; 2x6) steadied the ship by adding 92 runs for the third wicket. But Gujarat stormed back removing Patidar and rival skipper Aditya Srivastava (31) in quick succession.

When stumps were drawn, Sharma, who hammered eight boundaries, had Yash Dubey (14 not out) for company, as MP extended their overall lead to 145 runs.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh 274 all out and 202/4 (Shubham Sharma 70 not out, Rajat Patidar 53; Chintan Gaja 2/33) against Gujarat 331 all out (Het Patel 72, Karan Patel 54; Ishwar Pandey 5/72, Gourav Yadav 4/89). MP lead by 145 runs.

At Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium, Ground C: Meghalaya: 148 and 191 (Chirag Khurana 75, Dippu Sangma 55 not out; Basil Thampi 4/43, Jalaj Saxena 3/28) versus Kerala 505/9 declared (Rahul P 147, Rohan Kunnummal 107, Vathsal Govind 106 not out; Aryan Bora 3/105, Chirag Khurana 3/130). Kerala won by an innings and 166 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)