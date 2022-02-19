Afghanistan names Stuart Law as interim head coach for Bangladesh tour

Former Australian cricketer Stuart Law was on Saturday named as the interim coach of the Afghanistan team ahead of its tour of Bangladesh for a limited over series.

The 53-year-old Law will take over from South African Lance Klusener, who had ended his association with the Afghanistan team in September last year after deciding not to renew his contract.

''Former Australian middle-order batter Stuart Grant Law has been named as the interim head coach of our national men’s cricket team for the Bangladesh Series. He has already reached Bangladesh and will step up into the role of interim head coach ahead of the upcoming ODI and T20I series against side,'' ACB said in a statement.

''ACB has launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach and is looking forward to having the services of another reasonable option as the permanent head coach of Afghanistan for the upcoming events.'' Law, who played a lone Test in 1995, featured in 54 ODIs from 1994 to 1999, scoring 1237 runs. He is the third all-time highest run-getter for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield.

He was Sri Lanka's interim coach before the 2011 World Cup and also had a stint as the head coach of Bangladesh in 2011-2012, leading the side to their first Asia Cup final. He was also West Indies' head coach on a two-year contract in 2017. He had also served as consultant with the Australian team in 2016.

Afghanistan National Team is currently undergoing a preparation and conditioning camp in Bangladesh ahead of the start of the ODI series against the home side. The first of the three ODIs is scheduled to be played on February 23, with the 2nd and 3rd ODI to be played on February 25th and 28th. The two T20Is are scheduled for March 3rd and 5th respectively.

