Olympics-Curling-Sweden beat Switzerland to win women's curling bronze medal

Anna Hasselborg's Sweden triumphed 9-7 over Silvana Tirinzoni's reigning world champions Switzerland to clinch the Olympic bronze medal in the women's curling competition at the National Aquatics Centre on Saturday. Hasselborg and her team mates had halted hosts South Korea's fairytale run in the final four years ago in Pyeongchang to win gold but had to settle for third place in Beijing after losing Friday's semi-final to Britain.

Olympics - Figure skating - After COVID quarantine, German pair put on 'fighting face' in free skate

German pair Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nolan Seegert battled through a rocky free skate on Saturday, suffering from a lack of preparation after Seegert was forced to spend nearly two weeks in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The pair were forced to miss the team event earlier this month after Seegert went into quarantine, leaving Hase to train on her own ahead of the pairs event.

Olympics-Figure skating-Chinese home gold ends fraught skating competition

China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong made sure the Beijing Games' controversial figure skating competition ended in celebration on Saturday by winning the pairs title for the sport's final gold medal to the rapture of local fans. Fevered cheers and thunderous applause filled the Beijing Capital Indoor Stadium as the pair's free skate score was announced in Mandarin, giving China its first figure skating trophy since pairs Shen Xue and Zhao Hongbo in 2010.

Olympics - Speed skating - Oldest female competitor Pechstein feted at eighth Games

Three days before her 50th birthday, the Winter Olympics' oldest female competitor Claudia Pechstein did not add to her decades-long medal haul at Saturday's speed skating mass start race - but still had a lovely surprise waiting anyway. The German came a respectable ninth, including winning one of the sprint sections. Though she missed the podium, admiring team mates honoured Pechstein with replicas of her past medals.

Tennis - Djokovic to face Musetti in first match since deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic will play Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Dubai Tennis Championships in the Serbian's first match since he was deported from Australia in January over his COVID-19 vaccination status. The 34-year-old Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was deported after an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

Athletics - Kilty devastated after losing medal for Ujah doping violation

British sprinter Richard Kilty said he missed out on sending his son to school with an Olympic medal because team mate Chijindu Ujah failed to adhere to rules that would have prevented his positive dope test and their Tokyo silvers being stripped. Britain were stripped of the men's 4x100m relay silver medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Ujah's anti-doping rule violation on Friday.

Boston Celtics co-owner buys into Serie A club Atalanta

A group of investors led by Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca has agreed to buy into Italian Serie A club Atalanta. The deal is the latest U.S.-led investment in Italy's top soccer league following the acquisitions of Genoa, AC Milan, Fiorentina, Spezia, AS Roma and Venezia.

Olympics-Paris 2024 to be 'light at the end of the tunnel' says next Games chief

After two Games clouded by COVID-19 restrictions, Paris 2024 is looking to launch a new momentum for the sporting extravaganza, promising an Olympic "light at the end of the tunnel". One hundred years after France last hosted the Summer Olympics amid the post-World War One Années Folles (crazy years) period, Paris aims to be the stage for a carefree Games as they return to Europe for the first time in a decade.

Olympics-Curling-Edin and Sweden complete Olympic collection with golden crown

Niklas Edin cemented his position as one of the greatest curlers of all time when he led Sweden to an extra-end victory over Britain in the men's final on Saturday to finally add Olympic gold to his glittering collection of titles. Sweden clinched their first men's Olympic curling gold medal after outplaying Britain 5-4 at the National Aquatics Centre in a tensely-fought tactical battle, with Edin reading the ice to near-perfection to maintain the upper hand.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Nolte and Levi rocket Germany to another sliding gold in the two-woman

From the night's first run, Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi made it clear they were not to be caught this Olympics as the pair extended their lead over the several pursuing medallists behind them and soared to another German gold on Saturday. Rivals needed Nolte, 23, and Levi, 24, to make mistakes for a way back into the race after the Olympic first-timers took a commanding lead on Friday, but they kept their nerve for a total time of 4:03.96 over four runs.

