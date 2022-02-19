Soccer-Smith-Rowe and Saka goals keep Arsenal in top four hunt

Second-half goals from Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal secure a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday and keep pace in the top four race.

Victory means the Gunners move to within a point of Manchester United, whom Arsenal have played two games fewer than, in fourth and only sit behind fifth-placed West Ham - who have played three games more and could only draw with Newcastle earlier in the day - on goal difference. Forward Alexandre Lacazette saw an effort ruled out for offside in the first quarter of an hour, while his penalty claims in the build up were also waved away.

Further shouts for a spot kick were again dismissed five minutes before the break when Cedric Soares's shot struck the arm of the sliding Yoane Wisa. Arsenal did not have to wait long after the restart to open the scoring as Smith-Rowe showed quick feet before firing in on 48 minutes, before Saka sealed the victory 11 minutes from time with a sweeping counter attack.

Brentford, who felt defender Pontus Jansson was fouled in the build up to the second, pulled one back through Christian Norgaard in stoppage time, however it was not enough to stop Thomas Frank's side slipping to their sixth defeat in seven games.

