Left Menu

Dravid told me won't be picked henceforth, suggested retirement, says furious Wriddhiman

I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup, an explosive Wriddhiman told mediapersons on Saturday.Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement, he spilled the beans on classified conversations with head coach.Wriddhiman also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he shouldnt worry about his place in the team.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 23:06 IST
Dravid told me won't be picked henceforth, suggested retirement, says furious Wriddhiman
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Indian Test team, on Saturday revealed that the team management headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had told him to think about ''retirement'' as he won't be considered for selection henceforth.

It was reported by PTI on February 8 that Wriddhiman has pulled out of Ranji Trophy as he has been told that he wont' be selected in Indian team.

''The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup,'' an explosive Wriddhiman told mediapersons on Saturday.

''Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement,'' he spilled the beans on classified conversations with head coach.

Wriddhiman also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he shouldn't worry about his place in the team. ''When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp. ''He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada
2
Resume Inc. Launches World’s First Blockchain Resume Builder

Resume Inc. Launches World’s First Blockchain Resume Builder

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine; China r...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022