Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced a two-year contract extension Saturday for defenseman Chad Ruhwedel. The one-way deal kicks in following the 2021-22 season and runs through the 2023-24 season, carrying an average annual value of $800,000.

Soccer-Southampton punish sloppy Everton to claim 2-0 win

Stuart Armstrong and substitute Shane Long scored for Southampton as they punished error-prone Everton to claim a deserved 2-0 Premier League victory at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday. Everton gave the ball away with a sloppy piece of play in midfield on 52 minutes to allow the home side to break forward and Armstrong drilled the ball low into the bottom corner.

NFL-Fresh off Super Bowl win, Weddle takes high school coaching job

Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last week, has agreed to become head coach of a high school football team in San Diego, it was announced on Saturday. Rancho Bernardo High School said Weddle, who after the NFL's championship game announced that he is "re-retiring", will take over as head coach of the Broncos football program at the end of the 2022 season.

Soccer-Chelsea grab late winner to beat Crystal Palace 1-0

A late goal from Hakim Ziyech gave Chelsea a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, as the newly crowned world champions just about managed to return to winning ways in the Premier League after nearly a month's absence. Moroccan winger Ziyech kept his eye on a looping cross by substitute Marcos Alonso and calmly side-footed in the volley at the far post in the 89th minute to give Chelsea the win that they had looked unlikely to claim.

ATP roundup: Roberto Bautista Agut wins Doha crown for 10th title

Second-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut defeated third-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to win the Qatar ExxonMobil Open title at Doha, Qatar. It is the 10th career title for the 33-year-old Bautista Agut and his second triumph in Doha, previously winning in 2019. The two players also met in the 2021 title match when Basilashvili prevailed in straight sets.

Soccer-Weghorst fires Burnley to much-needed win at Brighton

Burnley claimed only their second Premier League win of the season when new signing Wout Weghorst scored one and created another in a 3-0 demolition of Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. Burnley's first away victory of the season lifted them off the bottom of the table. They remain in the relegation zone in 19th place with 17 points but manager Sean Dyche was happy to see their efforts finally pay off.

NFL-Steelers name former Dolphins coach Flores as defensive assistant

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who sued the NFL and three teams in early February over alleged race bias, has been named senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team said on Saturday. Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January and later filed the lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black candidates for top level coaching and management jobs.

Soccer-Guardiola praise for Kane as City suffer title stumble

Pep Guardiola once labelled Tottenham Hotspur 'the Harry Kane side' and the Spaniard was left marvelling at the striker as his two goals loosened Manchester City's grip on the Premier League title race on Saturday. England skipper Kane, whose hoped-for move to City last summer fell through, gave Tottenham a 59th minute lead and then struck deep into stoppage time to earn his side a 3-2 win.

Olympics-Curling-Edin and Sweden complete Olympic collection with golden crown

Niklas Edin cemented his position as one of the greatest curlers of all time when he led Sweden to an extra-end victory over Britain in the men's final on Saturday to finally add Olympic gold to his glittering collection of titles. Sweden clinched their first men's Olympic curling gold medal after outplaying Britain 5-4 at the National Aquatics Centre in a tensely-fought tactical battle, with Edin reading the ice to near-perfection to maintain the upper hand.

Soccer-Title race alive as City lose to Spurs and Liverpool beat Norwich

Harry Kane's double gave Tottenham Hotspur a shock 3-2 win away at leaders Manchester City after Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Norwich City 3-1 on what could prove to be a pivotal day in the Premier League title race on Saturday. City seemed to have salvaged a point when Riyad Mahrez fired home a penalty in stoppage time at the Etihad, but Kane capped a superb display to head home a dramatic winner three minutes later.

