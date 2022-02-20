Sports News Roundup: LeBron James wants to play final NBA season with his son; NFL-Fresh off Super Bowl win, Weddle takes high school coaching job and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

LeBron James wants to play final NBA season with his son

LeBron James wants to spend his final year in the NBA playing on a team alongside his son Bronny, according to an interview with The Athletic published on Saturday. The four-time NBA champion, in Cleveland for this weekend's All-Star Game, is not interested in accepting a discount after his current contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expires but said in the report he would make an exception.

NFL-Fresh off Super Bowl win, Weddle takes high school coaching job

Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last week, has agreed to become head coach of a high school football team in San Diego, it was announced on Saturday. Rancho Bernardo High School said Weddle, who after the NFL's championship game announced that he is "re-retiring", will take over as head coach of the Broncos football program at the end of the 2022 season.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Friedrich caps off German sliding gold rush with four-man crown

Francesco Friedrich's crew capped off an extraordinary showing of German sliding prowess this Winter Olympics by thundering to gold in the four-man event on Sunday, further elevating his position in the pantheon of the sport's all-time greats. Germany has always been strong in bobsleigh. But it has taken its domination to another level at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, clinching nine out of ten sliding golds and 17 of the 30 medals the sports had to offer.

ATP roundup: Roberto Bautista Agut wins Doha crown for 10th title

Second-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut defeated third-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to win the Qatar ExxonMobil Open title at Doha, Qatar. It is the 10th career title for the 33-year-old Bautista Agut and his second triumph in Doha, previously winning in 2019. The two players also met in the 2021 title match when Basilashvili prevailed in straight sets.

Beijing 2022 reports no new COVID cases among Games-related personnel on Feb. 19

Beijing 2022 Olympics organiser said on Sunday that no new COVID-19 cases were detected among Games-related personnel on Feb. 19.

NFL-Steelers name former Dolphins coach Flores as defensive assistant

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who sued the NFL and three teams in early February over alleged race bias, has been named senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team said on Saturday. Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January and later filed the lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black candidates for top level coaching and management jobs.

Olympics-Curling-Muirhead leads Britain to first Beijing gold with victory in women's final

Eve Muirhead and her rink screamed in delight after leading Britain to their first gold medal of the Beijing Games by soaring to a sensational 10-3 victory over Japan in the women's curling final on Sunday. Twenty years after Rhona Martin sent down her "Stone of Destiny" at the Salt Lake City Games to win gold, Eve Muirhead emulated her compatriot's success by leading Britain to glory in Beijing in a contest they dominated from the start.

Golf-Woods mum on return date, will attend Masters champions dinner

Tiger Woods offered no clues on Saturday as to when he will return to the PGA Tour but did say he will be at the Masters in April to attend the traditional champions' dinner ahead of the year's first major. Woods, speaking on television during the CBS broadcast of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, where he is the tournament host, promised a return to competition even if he doesn't know when.

Soccer-Title race alive as City lose to Spurs and Liverpool beat Norwich

Harry Kane's double gave Tottenham Hotspur a shock 3-2 win away at leaders Manchester City after Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Norwich City 3-1 on what could prove to be a pivotal day in the Premier League title race on Saturday. City seemed to have salvaged a point when Riyad Mahrez fired home a penalty in stoppage time at the Etihad, but Kane capped a superb display to head home a dramatic winner three minutes later.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Austria win gold in mixed team, Shiffrin's US miss out

Austria won gold in the Alpine skiing mixed team parallel event on Sunday, beating Germany in the final, while Mikaela Shiffrin will leave the Beijing Olympics without a medal after the United States lost to Norway in the third-place race. Both the gold and bronze medal races were decided on combined times after finishing 2-2.

