Australia wins toss and bats in 5th T20 against Sri Lanka

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat first in the fifth and final Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The home side is unchanged from its six-wicket win at the MCG in the fourth match on Friday, but Finch will return to open the batting after the hosts experimented with all-rounder Ashton Agar at the top of the order in the past two matches.

''We are just trying to find out a bit more information every time,'' Finch said at the toss.

Sri Lanka has given debuts to opening batsman Kamil Mishara and allrounder Janith Liyanage. Veteran Dinesh Chandimal and Danushka Gunathilaka miss out on the tourists.

Australia lead the series 4-0, having won the first game by 20 runs and the second in a Super Over in Sydney after the scores were level at the end of the regulation overs. Australia won the third game by six wickets on Tuesday in Canberra.

Lineups: Australia: Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (captain), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

Sri Lanka: Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

