Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Finland beat Russians 2-1 to clinch historic ice hockey gold

Finland on Sunday claimed men's Olympics ice hockey gold, the first-ever for their nation, beating Russian Olympic Committee 2-1 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. After winning two silvers and four bronze medals, Finland finally took the ultimate prize beating the defending Olympic champions in a tightly fought match that saw the Finns also claim their first-ever Olympic medal in any team sport.

In the second period, Finland drew level after defenseman Ville Pokka scored (23.28), assisted by Hannes Bjorninen and Atte Ohtamaa. Finland finally took the lead 31 seconds into the third period via Bjorninen with Marko Anttila and Ohtamaa assisting, to bring the gold home topped up nicely by a no-loss record at Beijing 2022.

In the bronze medal match on Saturday, Slovakia claimed bronze after beating Sweden 4-0 after two goals from teenage sensation Juraj Slafkovsky. (ANI)

