Left Menu

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Finland beat Russians 2-1 to clinch historic ice hockey gold

Finland on Sunday claimed men's Olympics ice hockey gold, the first-ever for their nation, beating Russian Olympic Committee 2-1 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 20-02-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 12:54 IST
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Finland beat Russians 2-1 to clinch historic ice hockey gold
Team Finland (Photo: Twitter/Leijonat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Finland on Sunday claimed men's Olympics ice hockey gold, the first-ever for their nation, beating Russian Olympic Committee 2-1 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. After winning two silvers and four bronze medals, Finland finally took the ultimate prize beating the defending Olympic champions in a tightly fought match that saw the Finns also claim their first-ever Olympic medal in any team sport.

In the second period, Finland drew level after defenseman Ville Pokka scored (23.28), assisted by Hannes Bjorninen and Atte Ohtamaa. Finland finally took the lead 31 seconds into the third period via Bjorninen with Marko Anttila and Ohtamaa assisting, to bring the gold home topped up nicely by a no-loss record at Beijing 2022.

In the bronze medal match on Saturday, Slovakia claimed bronze after beating Sweden 4-0 after two goals from teenage sensation Juraj Slafkovsky. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022