Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Skaters bid farewell to Beijing Games with the sparkle-filled show; Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Wind no problem as Johaug breezes to third Beijing gold and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Figure skating-Skaters bid farewell to Beijing Games with the sparkle-filled show

The world's best figure skaters put aside competition nerves and concerns about scores on Sunday as they let loose on the final day of the Beijing Olympics at a gala that bade farewell to a competition marked by greatness and controversy. The medallists in each discipline and a handful of other top skaters took part but a notable absentee was 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, a gold medal favorite in the women's singles who tumbled to fourth place after being embroiled in a doping scandal.

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Wind no problem as Johaug breezes to third Beijing gold

Therese Johaug brushed off the high winds at the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre to breeze to victory in the women's 30km mass start and claim her third individual gold medal of the Beijing Games, which she said would be her final Olympics. The 33-year-old took the lead a third of the way into the race and never looked back as the high winds, which caused the event to be moved back several hours, buffeted the course.

Olympics-Beijing to close Games marked by COVID measures, Valieva doping scandal

Beijing hands the Olympic flag to Milan-Cortina on Sunday after a Games that will be remembered for the extremes of its anti-COVID-19 measures and outrage over the doping scandal that enveloped 15-year-old Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva. The Olympics were stalked by politics, with several countries staging a diplomatic boycott over China's human rights record, and the spectre of invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with President Vladimir Putin attending the opening ceremony in a show of solidarity against the West with President Xi Jinping.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Friedrich caps off German sliding gold rush with four-man crown

Francesco Friedrich's crew capped off an extraordinary showing of German sliding prowess this Winter Olympics by thundering to gold in the four-man event on Sunday, further elevating his position in the pantheon of the sport's all-time greats. Germany has always been strong in bobsleigh. But it has taken its domination to another level at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, clinching nine out of 10 sliding golds and 17 of the 30 medals the sport had to offer.

Beijing 2022 reports no new COVID cases among Games-related personnel on Feb. 19

Beijing 2022 Olympics organizer said on Sunday that no new COVID-19 cases were detected among Games-related personnel on Feb. 19.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Golden Finnish as Russians fail to retain title

Finland's men's ice hockey team finally reached the top of the Olympic podium on Sunday by beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 2-1 to claim the final gold medal on offer at the Beijing Winter Games. Ville Pokka and Hannes Bjorninen each had a goal while Harri Sateri was rock solid in net when called upon, facing 17 shots as the inspired Finns capped an unbeaten run to gold by overcoming the Russian defending champions.

Olympics-Curling-Muirhead's date with destiny gives Britain its only gold at Beijing Games

Eve Muirhead could not hold back the tears as she stood on top of the podium after leading Britain to victory over Japan in the women's curling final on Sunday, securing the nation's only gold medal of the Beijing Games. Twenty years after Rhona Martin sent down her "Stone of Destiny" at the Salt Lake City Games to win gold, Muirhead emulated her fellow Scot's success as Britain dominated from the start and wrapped up a 10-3 win with an end to spare.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ends medalless Olympics with love letter to media

Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin could have blamed external pressure for her disappointments at the Beijing Winter Games, but even after missing out on a podium in her sixth race, she embraced the media focus on her to celebrate the good in failing. Shiffrin, three-times overall World Cup champion and with three Olympic medals under her belt, came nowhere near an Olympic medal in Beijing despite competing in all disciplines - a rare choice in a sport dominated by specialists.

Japan in dark about postponed medal ceremony, but looks forward to celebrating

Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) chef de mission Hidehito Ito said he had no information about the postponed medal ceremony for the figure skating teams competition, but hoped to eventually celebrate with his athletes. "I really don't know what the medal ceremony will look like," Ito said on Sunday at a news conference held on the sidelines of the Beijing Olympics.

Olympics-South Korea drops plan to appeal short track DQs at CAS

South Korea's Olympic Committee (KSOC) said on Sunday it has dropped plans to file an appeal with sport's highest court over the disqualification of two short track speed skaters at the Beijing Games, which had triggered a furore back home. Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo were disqualified from the men's 1,000 metres semi-finals on Feb. 7 for what was ruled as an "illegal late pass" and a lane change, respectively, both causing contact with another skater.

(With inputs from agencies.)