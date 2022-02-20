There will be pressure on Tim David when he plays for Mumbai Indians, says Watson

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has said that there will be pressure on Tim David when he turns up to play for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians had picked up Tim David for Rs 8.25 crore on Day 2 of the mega auction.

"Definitely, with the high price tag, comes a lot of expectations and pressure from your franchise. It is not until you get into the gametime when you really know how to absorb that pressure that is there. I have seen a number of players who have had that expectation and they thrived under it -- Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are those kinds of guys," said Watson on the 'ICC Review' show. "But there are a number of guys, you can see that the pressure suffocated their performance. Tim David of Singapore plays in the BBL, first time he has got the opportunity to play in the IPL and he will play for Mumbai Indians, so there will be pressure. It does provide different complexities and it is exciting about the IPL," he added.

Mumbai Indians also picked up England pacer Jofra Archer in the mega auction. The mega auction of IPL 2022, saw Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer among the top picks of the event.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen. (ANI)

