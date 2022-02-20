Bengal showed will to win against insurmountable odds: CAB President after win against Baroda in Ranji

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya on Sunday congratulated the Bengal team on a remarkable win over Baroda in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Bengal came back from behind to register a commanding four-wicket win over Baroda in the Elite Group B contest at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

"This is a team with the right mixture of youth and experience. It is nice to see youngsters like Abhishek Porel. he played exceptionally well considering that this is his debut match. He showed a lot of character and maturity through his innings. The team also showed grit, determination and the will to win against insurmountable odds," Dalmiya said in an official statement. "Shahbaz Ahmed once again showed why he is a fabulous finisher in any format of the game. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran led the battle from the front and filled the team with belief. The bowlers also did a fine job restricting Baroda twice. I wish them well in future matches," he added.

CAB Secretary Snehashish Ganguly said: "I congratulate the Bengal team for the remarkable display of determination and passion for victory. I would especially like to mention Abhishek Porel, who made a priceless unbeaten 50 on debut. We are putting thrust on youngsters and are doing leagues like Byjus' T20 League, U25 Emerging players meet and District meets to scout the young talents and harness their potential and watch them flourish." "The philosophy is to give them chance and help them mature. I would also like to laud the efforts of Easwaran and Shahbaz for their effort and also the bowling unit for keeping us in the game. I would also like to congratulate coach Arun Lal, his deputy Sourashis Lahiri and the support staff for their contribution," he added.

In the first innings, Bengal was bowled out for 88 after bundling out Baroda for 181. However, the Bengal batters showed grit and determination to chase down 349 in the final innings. In the fourth innings, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 79 while Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Porel registered scores of 71 and 53 respectively. Porel and Ahmed formed a 108-run stand for the seventh wicket. (ANI)

