AIFF condoles demise of former Indian men's senior national team coach Rustam Akramov

All India Football Federation condoles former Indian men's senior national team coach Rustam Akramov, who passed away in Uzbekistan earlier this week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 15:55 IST
Former Indian men's senior national team coach Rustam Akramov (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
All India Football Federation condoles former Indian men's senior national team coach Rustam Akramov who passed away in Uzbekistan earlier this week. Akramov was in charge as head coach of the Blue Tigers from 1995 (Nehru Cup in March) to 1996 (World Cup qualifiers in September) wherein he coached India to win the Gold Medal in the 1995 SAF Games in Chennai. India also finished as runners-up in the 1995 SAFF Cup in Colombo during his tenure as the National coach.

"It's sad to hear that Rustam Akramov is no more. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. My condolences to his family. I share the grief," said AIFF President, Praful Patel in a statement. "Indian Football will always remain indebted to Rustam Akramov. As a coach, he tried to inculcate a fighting spirit among his wards. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," said AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

