Aus vs SL: Could have done better this series, says Dasun Shanaka

After getting their first victory in the five-match T20I series against Australia on Sunday, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said that his side could have performed better in the series. Kusal Mendis (69*) and Dasun Shanaka (35) starred with the bat as Sri Lanka defeated Australia by five wickets in the fifth and final T20I here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

With this win, Sri Lanka registered their first win of the series, however, Australia won the series 4-1. "The boys played really well throughout the series, they made a clear statement. When we come, we'll be really prepared for the World Cup. Unfortunately, we missed a few players in between, we could have done better this series," said Dasun Shanaka after the game.

"(On Kusal Mendis) He has been an outstanding player throughout, he was on and off in the last few years. When a player gets a consistent run, he performs and he'll be consistent. We should keep giving opportunities to the right players. I should thank all the Sri Lankans who supported me throughout the series. So happy to see them again and again. See you soon in the World Cup," he added. Chasing 155, Sri Lanka lost its first three wickets with just 54 runs on the board in the seventh over and this brought Kushal Mendis and Janith Liyanage together in the middle.

Both batters put on just 17 runs for the fourth wicket, and this partnership was brought to an end via a run-out in the 9th over, reducing Sri Lanka to 71/4, with visitors still 84 runs away from the target. Mendis and Dasun Shanaka played knocks of 69 and 35 and in the end, the duo guided Sri Lanka to a comfortable five-wicket win. (ANI)

