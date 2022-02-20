Left Menu

Bachhav stars as Maharashtra thrash Assam by innings and seven runs

First, Manoj Ingle 229 sent back Parag, and then, Bachhav removed Purkayastha as Assam slipped to 1445.Then it was the Bachhav show, as he ran through the tail at the Chaudhary Bansilal Stadium.Bachhav was ably supported by Ingle and Divyang Hinganekar 17, who played their roles to perfection.Brief Scores Maharashtra 415 all out versus Assam 248 and 160 Riyan Parag 56, Sarupam Purkayastha 38 Satyajeet Bachhav 745, Manoj Ingle 229.

PTI | Rohtak | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:04 IST
Bachhav stars as Maharashtra thrash Assam by innings and seven runs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Experienced left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav snared seven wickets to help his team Maharashtra thrash Assam by an innings and seven runs in their Elite Group G Ranji Trophy match here on Sunday.

Asked to follow on after being shot out for 248 in their first innings, Assam were bundled out for a meagre 160 in their second essay, as Bachhav (7/45) spun a web around the opposition batting line-up to give his side a bonus-point win.

Bachhav took 11 wickets in the match and played a key role in the victory alongside debutant Pawan Shah, whose double hundred propelled Maharashtra to a mammoth 415 in their first innings.

Assam started on their overnight score of 82/3, with Riyan Parag (56; 6x4) and Sarupam Purkayastha (38; 6x4) holding fort. The duo tried to take the game deep by adding 72 runs for the fourth wicket, but the task facing them was very difficult as Maharashtra pegged Assam back by removing both the set batters in quick succession. First, Manoj Ingle (2/29) sent back Parag, and then, Bachhav removed Purkayastha as Assam slipped to 144/5.

Then it was the Bachhav show, as he ran through the tail at the Chaudhary Bansilal Stadium.

Bachhav was ably supported by Ingle and Divyang Hinganekar (1/7), who played their roles to perfection.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 415 all out versus Assam 248 and 160 (Riyan Parag 56, Sarupam Purkayastha 38; Satyajeet Bachhav 7/45, Manoj Ingle 2/29). Maharashtra won by an innings and seven runs.

At Sultanpur: Uttar Pradesh 301 all out and 280/6 (Saurabh Kumar 81 not out, Rinku Singh 62 not out; Akshay Wakhare 3/70) versus Vidarbha 548/6 (Faiz Fazal 192, Akshay Wadkar 102 not out; Saurabh Kumar 3/160, Ankit Rajpoot 2/86). Match Drawn, Vidarbha took the first innings lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022