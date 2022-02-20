Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms", Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

The 95-year-old monarch remains at her Windsor Castle residence and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days.

''She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,'' a Buckingham Palace statement said.

The current guidelines for anyone testing positive for coronavirus in England are for them to self-isolate for 10 days, with the option to end the quarantine with two consecutive negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven.

The Queen's son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla had also tested positive for COVID earlier this month.

