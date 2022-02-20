Left Menu

Rugby-Injuries force France to make three changes to squad for Scotland

Lock Florent Vanverberghe, loose-forward Swan Rebbadj and flyhalf Antoine Hastoy were all injured playing for their Top 14 clubs this weekend, and are replaced by Pierre-Henri Azagoh, Jordan Joseph and Anthony Bouthier respectively. Galthie had already recalled centre Jonathan Danty after the latter missed the 30-24 win over Ireland on Feb. 12 with an ankle injury.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-02-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 18:00 IST
Rugby-Injuries force France to make three changes to squad for Scotland
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

France coach Fabien Galthie has named three new players in his expanded 42-player squad for the Six Nations Championship clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday. Lock Florent Vanverberghe, loose-forward Swan Rebbadj and flyhalf Antoine Hastoy were all injured playing for their Top 14 clubs this weekend, and are replaced by Pierre-Henri Azagoh, Jordan Joseph and Anthony Bouthier respectively.

Galthie had already recalled centre Jonathan Danty after the latter missed the 30-24 win over Ireland on Feb. 12 with an ankle injury. He replaced uncapped Tani Vili. Table-topping France are seeking a third victory in a row having also defeated Italy 37-10 in their tournament opener.

