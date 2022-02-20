Left Menu

Vasisht, Thakur slam tons, Himachal eke out hard-fought draw vs Punjab

Tripura 1.At Arun Jaitley Stadium Himachal Pradesh 354 and 4028 115.4 overs Akash Vasisht 140, Praveen Thakur 103 not out, Nikhil Gangta 42. Points Punjab 3, Himachal Pradesh 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 19:25 IST
Himachal Pradesh showed strong fightback lower down the order with centuries from Akash Vasisht and Praveen Thakur to salvage a draw against Punjab in their Ranji Trophy group F opener at the Kotla here on Sunday.

Having conceded a 172-run first innings lead, Himachal Pradesh resumed the final day on 151/5 with left-handed all-rounder Vasisht on overnight 36 as he along with Praveen Thakur stitched a match-saving 172 run partnership for the seventh wicket to eke out a hard-fought draw.

Vasisht slammed 15 boundaries en route to his career-best 140 from 196 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter Praveen Thakur struck a fine 103 not out batting at number eight.

Punjab settled for three points by virtue of their first innings lead, while Himachal Pradesh returned with one point.

Brief Scores At Palam A Ground: Haryana 556 and 81/1. Tripura 436; 159 overs (Samit Gohel 122, Rajat Dey 67). Match drawn. Points Haryana 3. Tripura 1.

At Arun Jaitley Stadium: Himachal Pradesh 354 and 402/8; 115.4 overs (Akash Vasisht 140, Praveen Thakur 103 not out, Nikhil Gangta 42). Punjab 526. Match drawn. Points: Punjab 3, Himachal Pradesh 1.

