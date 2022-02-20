Left Menu

Soccer-Leverkusen's Schick sidelined for weeks with calf muscle tear

Bayer Leverkusen were dealt a huge blow with Czech striker Patrik Schick set to be out of action for a few weeks after the Bundesliga club confirmed on Sunday he had suffered a calf injury.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 20:18 IST
Soccer-Leverkusen's Schick sidelined for weeks with calf muscle tear

Bayer Leverkusen were dealt a huge blow with Czech striker Patrik Schick set to be out of action for a few weeks after the Bundesliga club confirmed on Sunday he had suffered a calf injury. Schick scored in Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Mainz before he was forced off injured early in the first half. The club said he suffered a muscle fibre tear in his left calf.

Schick has been at the forefront of Leverkusen's charge to return to the Champions League with 20 league goals this season -- second only to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Leverkusen are third in the standings with 41 points, five points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund who play Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022