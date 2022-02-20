Soccer-Leverkusen's Schick sidelined for weeks with calf muscle tear
Bayer Leverkusen were dealt a huge blow with Czech striker Patrik Schick set to be out of action for a few weeks after the Bundesliga club confirmed on Sunday he had suffered a calf injury.
Bayer Leverkusen were dealt a huge blow with Czech striker Patrik Schick set to be out of action for a few weeks after the Bundesliga club confirmed on Sunday he had suffered a calf injury. Schick scored in Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Mainz before he was forced off injured early in the first half. The club said he suffered a muscle fibre tear in his left calf.
Schick has been at the forefront of Leverkusen's charge to return to the Champions League with 20 league goals this season -- second only to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Leverkusen are third in the standings with 41 points, five points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund who play Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bundesliga: Bochum shock Bayern Munich 4-2, Leverkusen thump VfB Stuttgart
Soccer-Bundesliga weekend talking points
Promoted Bochum beats Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich 4-2
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim go 4th with comeback win against Wolfsburg, Modeste snatches three points for Koln
Bundesliga likely to have full stadiums again from March 20