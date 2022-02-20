Soccer-Leverkusen's Schick sidelined for weeks with calf muscle tear

Bayer Leverkusen were dealt a huge blow with Czech striker Patrik Schick set to be out of action for a few weeks after the Bundesliga club confirmed on Sunday he had suffered a calf injury. Schick scored in Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Mainz before he was forced off injured early in the first half. The club said he suffered a muscle fibre tear in his left calf.

Schick has been at the forefront of Leverkusen's charge to return to the Champions League with 20 league goals this season -- second only to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Leverkusen are third in the standings with 41 points, five points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund who play Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Sunday.

