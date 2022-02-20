Left Menu

India score 184/5 in third T20 against West Indies

India scored 184 for five in the third and final T20 against West Indies here on Sunday.Suryakumar Yadav top scored for India with 65 off 31 balls while Venkatesh Iyer made 35 not out off 19 balls. Ishan Kishan once again was not at his fluent best and ended with 34 off 31 balls.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 20:49 IST
India score 184/5 in third T20 against West Indies
  • Country:
  • India

India scored 184 for five in the third and final T20 against West Indies here on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav top scored for India with 65 off 31 balls while Venkatesh Iyer made 35 not out off 19 balls. Ishan Kishan once again was not at his fluent best and ended with 34 off 31 balls. India smashed 86 runs in the last five overs. Brief scores: India 184/5 in 20 overs (Shreyars Iyer 25, Venkatesh Iyer 35 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 65; Roston Chase 1/23).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022