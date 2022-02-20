India score 184/5 in third T20 against West Indies
India scored 184 for five in the third and final T20 against West Indies here on Sunday.Suryakumar Yadav top scored for India with 65 off 31 balls while Venkatesh Iyer made 35 not out off 19 balls. Ishan Kishan once again was not at his fluent best and ended with 34 off 31 balls.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 20:49 IST
- Country:
- India
India scored 184 for five in the third and final T20 against West Indies here on Sunday.
Suryakumar Yadav top scored for India with 65 off 31 balls while Venkatesh Iyer made 35 not out off 19 balls. Ishan Kishan once again was not at his fluent best and ended with 34 off 31 balls. India smashed 86 runs in the last five overs. Brief scores: India 184/5 in 20 overs (Shreyars Iyer 25, Venkatesh Iyer 35 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 65; Roston Chase 1/23).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Indies
- Roston Chase 1/23
- Venkatesh
- India
- Ishan Kishan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Skipper Rohit Sharma says he will open batting with Ishan Kishan in ODI series against West Indies since no other option available
Cricket-Kishan, Shahrukh added to India squad for West Indies ODI
India beat England by 4 wickets to win U-19 World Cup title for fifth time in West Indies.
1000th ODI: Rohit bosses easy chase after spinners set up India's 6-wkt victory over West Indies
1000th ODI: Spinners run riot as India bowl out West Indies for 176