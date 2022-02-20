Surya special takes India to 184/5

Suryakumar Yadav unleashed his brute power on way to an explosive half-century and was well supported by Venkatesh Iyer as India posted a challenging 184 for five in the third and final T20I here on Sunday.

Suryakumar smashed seven sixes and one boundary in an exceptional display of clean-hitting before getting out for a 31-ball 65 in the final delivery. India smashed 86 runs in the final five overs.

Pace bowling all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten on 35 off 19 balls with four fours and two sixes at the other end as the duo put together 91 runs from 37 balls for the fourth wicket to help India recover from a mini middle order collapse.

Having put on a fifty-plus stand in just 32 balls, the duo of Shreyas and Ishan failed to convert their starts and got out in the space of seven balls.

The Windies spin duo of Hayden Walsh Junior (4-0-30-1) and Roston Chase (4-0-23-1) bowled brilliantly in the middle overs.

Leg-spinner Hayden got the breakthrough when Shreyas paid the price for playing against the spin to be caught at long-off, while Chase cleaned up Kishan in the next over with a brilliant change of pace.

It was a new-look Indian batting order on display with Ishan Kishan opening the batting with Gaikwad, while Shreyas Iyer batted at No 3, and skipper Rohit Sharma dropped him down the order at No 4.

Having got a chance after making a debut in the Sri Lanka series in July last year, the Maharashtra 'run machine' Ruturaj impressed in his short stay at the crease and timed the ball to perfection before getting out while playing out of his comfort zone.

The most expensive buy at the IPL 2022 mega auction Ishan, who had two forgettable outings in the first two T20Is, started to fire against Romario Shepherd with three boundaries in four balls in the fourth over.

