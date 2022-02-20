Sports News Roundup: Australia's Green becomes first woman to win mixed-gender event; Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ends medalless Olympics with love letter to media and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Figure skating-Skaters bid farewell to Beijing Games with sparkle-filled show

The world's best figure skaters put aside competition nerves and concerns about scores on Sunday as they let loose on the final day of the Beijing Olympics at a gala that bade farewell to a competition marked by greatness and controversy. The medallists in each discipline and a handful of other top skaters took part but a notable absentee was 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, a gold medal favourite in the women's singles who tumbled to fourth place after being embroiled in a doping scandal.

Olympics - Cross-country skiing - Finn Remi suffers frozen penis in mass start race

The men's 50km mass start race at the Beijing Games was shortened to 30km but that did little to help Finland's Remi Lindholm, who needed a heat pack at the end of the race to thaw out a particularly sensitive body part. Lindholm spent just under an hour and 16 minutes traversing the course in howling, freezing winds, leading to his penis becoming frozen for the second time in a cross-country skiing race following a similar incident in Ruka, Finland last year.

Olympics-Beijing closes curtain on 'closed loop' Games

Beijing doused its Olympic flame on Sunday night, closing a Games that will be remembered for the extremes of its anti-COVID-19 measures and outrage over the doping scandal that enveloped 15-year-old Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva. Chinese President Xi Jinping was on hand for the snowflake-themed ceremony at the Bird's Nest stadium, where International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach described the Beijing Games as "truly exceptional" before declaring them closed.

Golf - Australia's Green becomes first woman to win mixed-gender event

Former Women's PGA Championship winner Hannah Green became the first woman to win a mixed-gender professional golf tournament on Sunday with a four-stroke victory at the TPS Murray River event in Australia. Green battled through gusty conditions to record a five-under-par final round of 66 and break a four-way tie with Andrew Evans, Matthew Millar and Blake Collyer.

Olympics - Curling - Sweden's men finally get gold, British women taste glory again

An Olympic gold 12 years in the making for Sweden's men, a flawless Italian pair's fairytale victory, and a return to glory after two decades for Britain's women warmed hearts at Beijing's "Ice Cube" across 19 days of competition at the Winter Olympics. Niklas Edin's relentless pursuit of the Olympic title reached its conclusion as the Swede, who bears the scars of 10 operations over the past decade, finally claimed gold at the fourth attempt.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ends medalless Olympics with love letter to media

Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin could have blamed external pressure for her disappointments at the Beijing Winter Games, but even after missing out on a podium in her sixth race she embraced the media focus on her to celebrate the good in failing. Shiffrin, three-times overall World Cup champion and with three Olympic medals under her belt, came nowhere near an Olympic medal in Beijing despite competing in all disciplines - a rare choice in a sport dominated by specialists.

Japan in dark about postponed medal ceremony, but looks forward to celebrating

Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) chef de mission Hidehito Ito said he had no information about the postponed medal ceremony for the figure skating teams competition, but hoped to eventually celebrate with his athletes. "I really don't know what the medal ceremony will look like," Ito said on Sunday at a news conference held on the sidelines of the Beijing Olympics.

Olympics-Figure skating-Doping drama, 'Ice Prince' mania dominate gripping Games

A teen doping scandal, "Ice Prince" mania, and a home gold to cap it all: the Beijing Games will go down as one of the most memorable figure skating events in Olympic history after 16 days of turmoil and twists. The competition on the ice was almost completely overshadowed by the drama off it, with the Games rocked by news of 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva's positive doping test.

Olympics-Yanqing proves a treasure trove for Germany's sliders

The Yanqing National Sliding Centre is in a suburban district in Beijing, but Germany's sliders turned the "Flying Snow Dragon" into a Bavarian fortress, yielding ten golds and firing their country to second in the Winter Olympics medal table. Germany has long been a sliding sports powerhouse. But what its teams achieved in Yanqing, over 7,000 kilometres east of Munich, is unprecedented.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Gu mania sweeps Games as 'snow princess' crowned with three medals

Eileen Gu came into her maiden Olympics with just one goal, although a lofty one. To win a medal at each of her three freestyle events. The San Francisco-born skier who competes for China carried on her shoulders the weight of a nation's aspirations, as well as the hopes of her Chinese fans.

