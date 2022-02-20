Left Menu

Golf-Johnson 'fully committed' to PGA Tour amid breakaway threat

Former world number one Dustin Johnson is fully committed to the PGA Tour, he said on Sunday, as the American-based tour faces the threat of a rival Saudi-funded breakaway league. I am fully committed to the PGA TOUR.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 22:45 IST
Golf-Johnson 'fully committed' to PGA Tour amid breakaway threat

Former world number one Dustin Johnson is fully committed to the PGA Tour, he said on Sunday, as the American-based tour faces the threat of a rival Saudi-funded breakaway league. Six-times major winner Phil Mickelson has said that top players have been contacted about joining a proposed Super Golf League (SGL) and the threat of that happening had improved their earning potential on the PGA Tour.

However, players who sign up for the breakaway competition face potential bans from the PGA Tour and European-based DP World Tour, as well as the Ryder Cup. "Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf," American Johnson said in a statement https://twitter.com/PGATOURComms/status/1495422030061182988 posted on the PGA Tour website.

"I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA TOUR. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. "While there will always be areas where our TOUR can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA TOUR golf's premier tour."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022