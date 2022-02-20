Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester City 'appalled' by attack on Foden at Khan v Brook fight

Manchester City said they were "shocked and appalled" by an attack on midfielder Phil Foden and his family after a video appeared to show them involved in a scuffle at Saturday's boxing fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook at Manchester's AO Arena. Footage circulated on social media showed Foden, 21, reacting to an altercation between his family and a group of men in a corridor inside the building.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 23:02 IST
Footage circulated on social media showed Foden, 21, reacting to an altercation between his family and a group of men in a corridor inside the building. "The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused," City said in a statement on Sunday.

"We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil's family members. We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need." The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they hadn't received a report but were proactively looking into the matter.

"GMP are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a disturbance at the AO arena last night (19 February 2022). We are conducting some further enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident," the police said in a statement to Reuters. Foden, who was attending the bout hours after City's 3-2 league defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, has played 27 times in all competitions for the Premier League champions this season, scoring nine times.

Brook beat fellow Briton Khan when the referee stopped the fight in the sixth round.

