Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:04 PM EDT on Sunday, February 20

NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m.

-- NFL

Bruce Arians, Bucs believe Tom Brady is done When it comes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' plan at quarterback in 2022, head coach Bruce Arians continues to refer to finding out what's behind "Door No. 2." FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-BRADY, Field Level Media --

NHL Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m. Florida at Chicago, 3 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 5 p.m. Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m. Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

-- Blue Jackets sign G Jet Greaves to 3-year deal The Columbus Blue Jackets signed goaltender Jet Greaves to a three-year, entry-level contract through the 2023-24 season. HOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-GREAVES, Field Level Media

-- Hall of Fame coach, exec Emile 'The Cat' Francis dies at 95 Hockey Hall of Fame member Emile "The Cat" Francis, a longtime coach and general manager, died Saturday at age 95. HOCKEY-NHL-FRANCIS-OBIT, Field Level Media

---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL No. 8 Providence at Butler, 1 p.m. No. 14 Houston at Wichita State, 1 p.m. Michigan at No. 15 Wisconsin, 1 p.m. Marquette at Creighton, 3 p.m. Rutgers at No. 5 Purdue, 5:30 p.m. Washington State at No. 17 USC, 7:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Missouri , 8 p.m.

-- Coach K: 'Exhaustion' led to health scare last week Mike Krzyzewski was exhausted when he felt too ill to return to the bench last week during Duke's victory over Wake Forest and has no underlying health issues. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-DUKE-KRZYZEWSKI, Field Level Media

---- SOCCER

SheBelieves Cup: USWNT vs. New Zealand at Carson, Calif., 3 p.m. -- Report: Dynamo make offer for MF Hector Herrera The Houston Dynamo made an offer for Atletico Madrid and Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera, MLSSoccer.com reported Sunday. SOCCER-MLS-HOU-HERRERA, Field Level Media

-- USMNT star Gio Reyna suffers leg injury in Germany United States men's national team forward Giovanni Reyna left Sunday's match with Borussia Dortmund with an apparent leg injury. SOCCER-BUND-REYNA, Field Level Media

---- MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series -- Daytona 500, 2:30 p.m. Chase Elliott inks 5-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports Driver Chase Elliott inked a five-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports that runs through the 2027 season. AUTORACING-NAS-ELLIOTT, Field Level Media Myatt Snider 'a little sore' after violent Daytona crash Myatt Snider said he felt "a little sore" after his car flipped in a violent last-lap crash in Saturday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Daytona Beach, Fla. AUTORACING-XFT-SNIDER, Field Level Media

---- GOLF PGA -- Genesis Invitational Champions -- Chubb Classic

-- Dustin Johnson ends Saudi league speculation Dustin Johnson confirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour on Sunday, putting to bed rumors he might jump to the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. GOLF-PGA-JOHNSON, Field Level Media ---- TENNIS ATP -- Rio de Janeiro; Marseilles, France; Delray Beach, Fla.

---- SPORTS Mikaela Shiffrin leaves Beijing Olympics without a medal Mikaela Shiffrin's crash-filled 2022 Beijing Olympics ended Sunday without any medals for the American skier. SPORTS-USA-BEIJING-OLYMPICS, Field Level Media

---- ESPORTS CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XVI - Katowice Dota Pro Circuit North America: Tour 1 Regional Finals Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifiers LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America)

-- T1 sign Gabbi to replace 23savage T1 officially announced the signing Sunday of Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte Santos to their 2022 Dota Pro Circuit roster. ESPORTS-DOTA-GABBI, Field Level Media -- Cloud9 release LoL head coach LS Cloud9 parted ways with League of Legends head coach Nick "LS" De Cesare and promoted Max Waldo to the post. ESPORTS-LOL-CLOUD9-LS, Field Level Media

