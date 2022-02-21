Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after nail-biting shootout

Atletico Mineiro won the Brazilian Supercup 8-7 on penalties on Sunday after a nail-biting shootout that involved 24 spot kicks following an enthralling 2-2 draw in regulation time. The match, which took place at a neutral venue in Cuiaba where water breaks were taken because of the searing heat, is usually played between the winners of the Serie A and Copa do Brasil. But as Atletico won both titles in 2021, Flamengo were invited to play as the first division runners up.

Golf-Johnson, DeChambeau committed to PGA Tour amid breakaway threat

Former world number one Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau on Sunday became the latest high-profile players to commit to the PGA Tour as the American-based circuit faces the threat of a rival Saudi-funded breakaway league. Six-times major winner Phil Mickelson has said that top players have been contacted about joining a proposed Super Golf League (SGL) and the threat of that happening had improved their earning potential on the PGA Tour.

Soccer-Super subs earn Man United victory in thriller at Leeds

Second-half goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga earned Manchester United a 4-2 victory over Leeds United in a thriller at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday. In a red-hot atmosphere, the visitors took the lead in the 34th minute, with captain Harry Maguire heading home to score his side's first league goal from a corner all season.

Soccer-Champions Inter suffer shock home loss to Sassuolo

Inter Milan missed the chance to climb back to the top of Serie A as they suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat by Sassuolo on Sunday. The hosts fell behind after eight minutes with Giacomo Raspadori drilling a shot through goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, before Gianluca Scamacca headed into the net when unmarked to double Sassuolo's lead.

Djokovic eager to play again after deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic was looking forward to kick-starting his 2022 season in Dubai following his deportation from Australia, and said he would be the first to congratulate U.S. Open champion Danil Medvedev if the Russian ends his two-year reign at the top of the world rankings this week. The 34-year-old Serbian will play competitively on Monday for the first time this year in his opening Dubai Duty Free Championships match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, ranked 57th in the world.

Soccer-Wolves boost European hopes with 2-1 win over Leicester

Wolverhampton Wanderers' boosted their chances of European football next season as they held off a resurgent Leicester City to secure a 2-1 win at the Molineux in the Premier League on Sunday. The home side got off to the perfect start when Ruben Neves fired them in front in the ninth minute with a superb strike from the edge of the box after being teed up by Raul Jimenez.

Maple Leafs placing F Ryan Dzingel on waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs are placing forward Ryan Dzingel on waivers, one day after acquiring him in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Sunday that Dzingel will be assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies if he clears waivers.

Cricket-Inspired Yadav leads India to series sweep of Windies

India beat West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international thanks to a brilliant innings by Suryakumar Yadav at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday to win the series 3-0. West Indies will fly home without a single victory on the tour having also lost the one-day international series 3-0.

Soccer-Manchester City 'appalled' by attack on Foden at Khan v Brook fight

Manchester City said they were "shocked and appalled" by an attack on midfielder Phil Foden and his family after a video appeared to show them involved in a scuffle at Saturday's boxing fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook at Manchester's AO Arena.

Footage circulated on social media showed Foden, 21, reacting to an altercation between his family and a group of men in a corridor inside the building.

NBA-Suns' Paul named inaugural Kobe & Gigi Bryant award recipient

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was named the first recipient of the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award for his contributions to the advancement of girls' and women's basketball, the league said on Sunday. The WNBA and Vanessa Bryant will present Paul with the award later on Sunday during the National Basketball Association's All-Star Game in Cleveland.

