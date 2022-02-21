Left Menu

Rugby-Wallabies veteran Beale to return to Australia

Australia utility back Kurtley Beale will return home at the end of the French Top 14 season, having signed a deal with Rugby Australia through to the end of the 2023 World Cup. The Racing 92 fullback will bid to become the third Australian to feature at four World Cups after being recalled to Dave Rennie's Wallabies during the season-ending tour of Britain. The Beale deal means he will also return to Sydney-based Super Rugby side New South Wales Waratahs, where he is the second-most capped player with 148 appearances.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 21-02-2022 07:36 IST
The Beale deal means he will also return to Sydney-based Super Rugby side New South Wales Waratahs, where he is the second-most capped player with 148 appearances. "I'm really happy to be returning to Australia and would like to thank RA (Rugby Australia) and the Waratahs for allowing me that opportunity," the 33-year-old said in a statement on Monday.

"There's nothing better than representing my state and my country and I'll be working hard to earn the right to do both when I return to Australia. "From what I can see the Waratahs and the Wallabies are building really strong cultures and environments and I'll be looking to contribute as much as I can to ensure that continues."

The Wallabies' sole Aboriginal Australian player, Beale will hope to retain his place in Rennie's squad for the three-test series against England in July.

