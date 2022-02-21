Left Menu

Alcaraz overcomes Schwartzman to win Rio Open

The 18-year-old Alcaraz overcame third-seeded Schwartzman in the final in 1 hour, 26 minutes to the delight of a home crowd at the clay-court tournament on Sunday.The seventh-seeded Spaniard won his first professional match in Rio de Janeiro two years ago and his first tournament last year at Umag, Croatia, also on clay.

Carlos Alcaraz Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-4 6-2 to win the Rio Open. The 18-year-old Alcaraz overcame third-seeded Schwartzman in the final in 1 hour, 26 minutes to the delight of a home crowd at the clay-court tournament on Sunday.

The seventh-seeded Spaniard won his first professional match in Rio de Janeiro two years ago and his first tournament last year at Umag, Croatia, also on clay. Alcaraz's path to the title included upsetting top-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals and then beating another Italian, Fabio Fognini, in the semifinals.

Fitness was a key element of Sunday's final. Both players had their quarterfinals and semifinals on Saturday due to heavy rain falling in Rio during the week. Schwartzman had threatened not to play his semifinal match against countryman Francisco Cerundolo if he didn't have enough time to rest after a lengthy quarterfinal against Spain's Pablo Andujar.

