Never said Premier League title race is over, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he never said that the Premier League title race is over. Guardiola has also said that his side will need to fight for every game if they want to secure the title. City's lead at the top has fallen to six points after they suffered a 2-3 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

"We have to fight for every game and every game we are going to win we will be closer. I said weeks ago we have to make a lot of points to be champions and this is what we will try to do" Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying. "I think we performed well - honestly. I never said the title race was over. It's normal. In January and February, the teams at the bottom won their games because everyone fights for everything. It will be difficult. We know it. But it's happened. We lost a game. We will recover with training sessions and prepare for the next game," he added.

Manchester City will next square off against Everton on Saturday, February 26. The side has 63 points from 26 games this season with 20 victories, 3 losses and 3 draws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)