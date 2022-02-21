Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after nail-biting shootout; Djokovic eager to play again after deportation from Australia and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after nail-biting shootout

Atletico Mineiro won the Brazilian Supercup 8-7 on penalties on Sunday after a nail-biting shootout that involved 24 spot kicks following an enthralling 2-2 draw in regulation time. The match, which took place at a neutral venue in Cuiaba where water breaks were taken because of the searing heat, is usually played between the winners of the Serie A and Copa do Brasil. But as Atletico won both titles in 2021, Flamengo were invited to play as the first division runners-up.

Djokovic eager to play again after deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic was looking forward to kick-starting his 2022 season in Dubai following his deportation from Australia and said he would be the first to congratulate U.S. Open champion, Danil Medvedev if the Russian ends his two-year reign at the top of the world rankings this week. The 34-year-old Serbian will play competitively on Monday for the first time this year in his opening Dubai Duty-Free Championships match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, ranked 57th in the world.

Motor racing-Villeneuve finishes 22nd in Daytona 500 debut

Former Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve may not have been able to deliver a fairytale finish to his late-career Daytona 500 debut on Sunday but was impressed in navigating his way through a crash-filled race. The 50-year-old Canadian, who had failed to qualify for the crown jewel of the NASCAR schedule in his only other attempt 14 years ago, finished 22nd in the season-opening race after having begun last in the 40-car starting lineup.

Soccer-Super subs earn Man United victory in thriller at Leeds

Second-half goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga earned Manchester United a 4-2 victory over Leeds United in a thriller at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday. In a red-hot atmosphere, the visitors took the lead in the 34th minute, with captain Harry Maguire heading home to score his side's first league goal from a corner all season.

NHL roundup: Eichel scores first Vegas goal in win over Sharks

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist and Logan Thompson made 35 saves to pick up his first NHL win, leading the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. Eichel, obtained in a Nov. 4 trade with Buffalo and playing his third game since undergoing neck surgery on Nov. 12, scored his first goal since Jan. 28, 2021. With Vegas leading 1-0 in the first period, Eichel drove toward the left side of the net, took a behind-the-goal pass from Chandler Stephenson, and then slid a shot past the left pad of James Reimer.

Cricket-Inspired Yadav leads India to series sweep of Windies

India beat West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international thanks to brilliant innings by Suryakumar Yadav at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday to win the series 3-0. West Indies will fly home without a single victory on the tour having also lost the one-day international series 3-0.

Top 25 roundup: Postgame incident mars Wisconsin's win over Michigan

Johnny Davis scored 25 points and took over in the second half as No. 15 Wisconsin pulled away for a 77-63 Big Ten Conference victory over Michigan on Sunday in Madison, Wis. Davis scored nine consecutive points to fuel an 18-2 run, putting the Badgers in front 56-41 with just under nine minutes remaining.

Soccer-Manchester City 'appalled' by attack on Foden at Khan v Brook fight

Manchester City said they were "shocked and appalled" by an attack on midfielder Phil Foden and his family after a video appeared to show them involved in a scuffle at Saturday's boxing fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook at Manchester's AO Arena.

Footage circulated on social media showed Foden, 21, reacting to an altercation between his family and a group of men in a corridor inside the building.

NBA-Suns' Paul named inaugural Kobe & Gigi Bryant award recipient

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was named the first recipient of the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award for his contributions to the advancement of girls and women's basketball, the league said on Sunday. The WNBA and Vanessa Bryant will present Paul with the award later on Sunday during the National Basketball Association's All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Golf-McIlroy says breakaway league 'dead in water' after Johnson, DeChambeau commit to PGA Tour

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy said on Sunday that the Saudi-funded breakaway league hoping to rival the PGA Tour was "dead in the water" after former world number one Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau committed to the American-based circuit. Johnson, DeChambeau and several other top-ranked players have turned down the Super Golf League (SGL) project, which is being spearheaded by former world number one Greg Norman.

