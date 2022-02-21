I-League: Excited for chance to prove myself, says TRAU goalkeeper Gope

Having worked his way up from the Jamshedpur FC reserve team, Amrit Gope is now firmly established as the No. 1 goalkeeper for the I-League side Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC. The Delhi-born lad recently extended his contract with TRAU and is looking forward to his second season with the club.

"I was excited because I got game time and with that, a chance to prove myself. Also, the coach put his trust in me which helped my performances as well," said Gope as per an official I-League release. Having gotten his first taste of senior domestic football last season, the 22-year-old played in the I-League 2nd Division for Jamshedpur FC reserves. But the I-League he found, was a completely different animal.

TRAU started the season with a 0-0 draw against Indian Arrows and a clean sheet in the first match of the season is always a confidence booster. "I always want to give my best every game and a clean sheet is a good way to do that," he said.

Head coach L Nandakumar Singh is in his second spell with the club, having guided them to promotion in 2019 and Gope believes he is the right man to guide him, and the club forward. "I have a very good relationship with the coach and he trusts me. If I make any mistake, he always motivates me and helps me to do better," said Gope.

TRAU finished third in the I-League last season, narrowly missing out on the title in the final stages of the campaign. "We are taking encouragement from last season's performance and we have a good young squad. We are looking forward to winning the I-League," said Gope. (ANI)

