Rugby-Wales recall fit-again Faletau for England showdown
Wales coach Wayne Pivac has recalled experienced back-row forward Taulupe Faletau to his squad for the crunch Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham on Saturday. Champions Wales started their Six Nations defence with a dire 29-7 loss to Ireland in Dublin and must probably beat England to keep their title hopes alive.
Wales coach Wayne Pivac has recalled experienced back-row forward Taulupe Faletau to his squad for the crunch Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham on Saturday. Faletau, sidelined for seven months with an ankle injury, played a full match for Bath against Leicester on Saturday to prove his fitness.
Faletau replaced Christ Tshiunza who has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury. Pivac now has a welcome selection headache. Back rowers Taine Basham, Jac Morgan and Ross Moriarty were excellent in the 20-17 win over Scotland last time out, and Aaron Wainwright gave a strong performance off the bench.
Faletau, 31, has 91 test caps for Wales and the British & Irish Lions and his experience could be invaluable in the cauldron of Twickenham. Champions Wales started their Six Nations defence with a dire 29-7 loss to Ireland in Dublin and must probably beat England to keep their title hopes alive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-UK and Ireland to bid for Euro 2028 instead of 2030 World Cup
Soccer-UK and Ireland to bid for Euro 2028 instead of 2030 World Cup
UK-Ireland drops 2030 World Cup bid to focus on Euro 2028
Rugby-France make two changes to squad for Ireland showdown
UK, Ireland to bid for Euro 2028, pullout from race for hosting 2030 FIFA World Cup