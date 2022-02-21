Left Menu

18-yr Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest ATP 500 titlist after defeating Schwartzman in Rio

The 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday clinched the Rio Open title after defeating Diego Schwartzman.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:50 IST
18-yr Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest ATP 500 titlist after defeating Schwartzman in Rio
Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz (Photo: Twitter/Carlos Alcaraz). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday clinched the Rio Open title after defeating Diego Schwartzman. The seventh-seeded Alcaraz defeated third-seeded Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 to become the youngest ATP 500 champion since the category was created in 2009. It is the second tour-level title of the teen's career following his breakthrough in Umag last year.

"I can't believe it, honestly. It has been a great week for me playing a great level," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview. "First tournament on clay for a long time, so I'm really happy with the performance during the whole week. It's an amazing feeling right now." After Schwartzman missed a final forehand return one hour and 27 minutes into the final, Alcaraz fell to his knees in celebration. The Spaniard overwhelmed World No. 14 Schwartzman with his power and fearless play, winning 12 of the final 16 games on Quadra Guga Kuerten.

Alcaraz converted five of his six break points in the match. Overall, he won 55 per cent of his return points to put constant pressure on his veteran opponent. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022