Left Menu

Qatar Open: Azarenka survives Putintseva scare; Anisimova, Cornet also advance

Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka fought back from a double-break down in the third set and saved a match point to best Yulia Putintseva in the opening round of the Qatar Open on Sunday. Amanda Anisimova and Alize Cornet also won night matches.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:03 IST
Qatar Open: Azarenka survives Putintseva scare; Anisimova, Cornet also advance
Victoria Azarenka (Photo: Twitter/Citi Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka fought back from a double-break down in the third set and saved a match point to best Yulia Putintseva in the opening round of the Qatar Open on Sunday. Amanda Anisimova and Alize Cornet also won night matches. Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus had to stage an incredible fightback in her opening match, outlasting Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

The No.12 seed Azarenka, who won back-to-back Doha titles in 2012 and 2013, was down 0-4 in the third set and saved a match point at 5-4 in the decider before prevailing after 2 hours and 48 minutes of gripping tennis. Azarenka won 74 percent of her first-service points and fired 51 winners overall to eke out the win and move to 6-3 for the 2022 season thus far.

Two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka will have her first meeting with Madison Brengle of the United States in the second round. Brengle defeated Turkish wildcard Ipek Oz on Sunday, 7-5, 6-3. Earlier, Amanda Anisimova of the United States notched a first-round win, defeating Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-5, 6-4 in an hour and 27 minutes.

Alize Cornet of France won the nightcap, outdoing Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. The 2-hour and 25-minute clash ended just before 1:00 a.m. local time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022