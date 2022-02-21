MCA member seeks probe into work at Shivaji Park; BMC says it is dust prevention measure

A Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) functionary on Monday sought probe into the ongoing work at Shivaji Park ground, from where icons Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar started their cricketing journey.

“There is work going on in the middle of Shivaji Park ground. It looks like that of a road dividing the ground into two parts,” MCA Apex Council member Ajinkya Naik said in an email to the Association President Vijay Patil.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation rubbished claims that the ongoing work would lead to any inconvenience to the “nursery of cricket”. The work pertains to dust prevention and is being undertaken following complaints from local residents, a BMC statement said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited Shivaji Park on Monday and reviewed the work, it said. Work on mud track and rainwater harvesting is in progress there, it added.

Shivaji Park, located in central Mumbai’s Dadar area is where a young Tendulkar trained under his coach late Ramakant Achrekar. Many former India and Mumbai cricketers have also played on the picturesque ground.

''MCA should check with authorities concerned,” Naik wrote. “The Shivaji Park ground has a rich cricketing history. MCA affiliated clubs may suffer in organising cricket tournaments and practice nets,” he said. He also attached photos of the ongoing work and suggested that the matter be taken up at the next meeting of the council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)