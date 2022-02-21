Left Menu

T20 World Cup Qualifier A: Ireland and UAE through to the semi-final

Ireland and the UAE have booked their places from Group B in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, in contrasting styles on Monday.

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:21 IST
T20 World Cup Qualifier A: Ireland and UAE through to the semi-final
Representative Image (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

Ireland and the UAE have booked their places from Group B in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, in contrasting styles on Monday. Ireland defeated Germany by seven wickets, achieving their victory target in 13.1 overs, to boost their net run-rate (NRR) and qualify as group topper. Germany was restricted to 107/5 with only two batters managing to reach double digits.

UAE lost their concluding group match to Bahrain by two runs in a thriller but managed to advance on a better NRR after both teams finished with four points each. Ireland also had four points but finished with an NRR of +0.991 while UAE (+0.661) and Bahrain (+0.240) came second and third respectively.

The game at the Oman Academy 2 ground between UAE and Bahrain produced some excitement around a last ball finish. UAE needed 27 to win in the final over after Bahrain had amassed 172. UAE's Vriitya Aravind, who has been in excellent form in the Qualifiers, hit two fours and two sixes off Shahid Mahmood's final over to bring the equation down to five off the last ball. Mahmood kept his cool to concede only two and ensure Bahrain got over the line. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022